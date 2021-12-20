Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday’s transfer rumor mill spares no expense in bringing big names to the Premier League, but beware the agents who could be stoking fires abroad.

Manchester United will be tempted to send Anthony Martial to Barcelona, according to reportss, as the Camp Nou outfit dangles a quartet of senior players in front of Ralf Rangnick and Co.

And a Wolves youngster is in demand by a number of world powers, including the Premier League’s two most recent champions.

Rayan Ait-Nouri to Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid…

When then-teenager Rayan Ait-Nouri arrived at the Molineux from French side Angers, few would’ve suspected his rise would reach meteoric levels.

Heck, even last summer’s progression has been massive for the 20-year-old left back.

Ait-Nouri Is being linked with the biggest clubs in the world, with Premier League sides Liverpool and Man City mentioned as leaders in the race to sign the PL fullback.

He’s also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and there’s a $28 million price tag attached to Ait-Nouri, according to multiple reports.

Ait-Nouri has two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season, and played over 1600 minutes for Wolves last season in a loan campaign. That includes a goal on debut against Crystal Palace.

His 35 tackles this season put him tied for 23rd in the Premier League with teammate Ruben Neves, Spurs’ veteran hard men Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Newcastle’s Joe Willock, and Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

With his age and experience, the price tag seems far from ridiculous. This one could have legs.

Anthony Martial to Barcelona

Barcelona is looking to strengthen its side and flip its wage bill, and that could lead Manchester United into a sensational transfer deal.

Rumors of a cash-plus-player swap come courtesy of Fichajes, and at least one of the mentioned targets is absolutely out of this world (in a good way).

Frenkie de Jong would make for a sensational reunion with Donny van de Beek if Ralf Rangnick believes he can get the best out of the latter, but De Jong along is enough to pop some eyeballs.

Ousmane Dembele would also interest United fans and likely Rangnick, but the names Clement Lenglet and Philippe Coutinho are more mean-spirited tricks from the rumor mill. Few are going to take on Coutinho’s contract and Lenglet doesn’t feel like an instant upgrade for United, even in depth.

So how much money would it take the Red Devils to secure De Jong or Dembele on top of whatever value is attributed to Martial, who has cooled off but has shown more than a few terrific bursts in the Premier League?

Follow @NicholasMendola