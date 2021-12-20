Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT forward Jordan Pefok scored a career-high four goals, leading Young Boys to a 5-0 rout at Lugano on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Pefok scored in the sixth minute with a right-footed shot from the penalty area and the 21st minute with a header from inside the 6-yard box.

He boosted the lead to four goals when he converted a penalty kick in the 49th and got his final goal in the 61st with a header from near the penalty spot.

Pefok, a 25-year-old forward, has 11 goals in 17 league matches this season and 16 goals over 30 club matches in all competitions. He is two shy of his high for goals in a season, set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.

He had three-goal games for Young Boys at Zurich on Feb. 3 and for Reims against Valenciennes on Dec. 16, 2017.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his USMNT debut on March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in June.

Young Boys moved into third place with 32 points, two ahead of Lugano. Zurich leads with 40 points, followed by Basel with 33.