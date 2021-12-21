Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Lionel Messi gone, La Liga’s season has a very different feel. And there are new teams battling Real Madrid for the top.

The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.

However, the likes of Real Sociedad and Sevilla are looking to push the powerhouses all the way after strong 2020-21 seasons, while Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano are above both Atleti and Barca on the table at the winter break

Below you’ll see all of La Liga’s results plus the next few weeks of fixtures and the season’s notable derbies including El Clasico.

[ LIVE: La Liga stats, standings, scoreboard ]

Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.

La Liga 2021-22 standings

La Liga 2021-22 schedule

Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16

Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis

Cadiz 1-1 Levante

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal 0-0 Granada

Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23

Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz

Alaves 0-1 Mallorca

Granada 1-1 Valencia

Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona

Real Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche

Levante 3-3 Real Madrid

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Osasuna 0-0 Celta Vigo

Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29

Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol

Valencia 3-0 Alaves

Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 1-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Rayo Vallecano 4-0 Granada

Cadiz 2-3 Osasuna

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Matchday 4 — Sept. 11-13

Levante 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca

Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna 1-4 Valencia

Cadiz 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo

Getafe vs Elche — 2pm ET Monday

Granada vs Real Betis — 4pm ET Monday

Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-20

Celta Vigo 1-2 Cadiz

Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 1-1 Levante

Alaves 0-2 Osasuna

Mallorca 0-0 Villarreal

Real Sociedasd 0-0 Sevilla

Real Betis 2-2 Espanyol

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona 1-1 Granada

Matchday 6 — Sept. 21-23

Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Levante 0-2 Celta Vigo

Espanyol 1-0 Alaves

Sevilla 3-1 Valencia

Villarreal 4-1 Elche

Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca

Granada 2-3 Real Sociedad

Osasuna 1-3 Real Betis

Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona

Matchday 7 — Sept. 25-27

Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla 2-0 Espanyol

Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal

Mallorca 2-3 Osasuna

Barcelona 3-0 Levante

Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Cadiz

Real Sociedad 1-0 Elche

Real Betis 2-0 Getafe

Celta Vigo 1-0 Granada

Matchday 8 — Oct. 2-4

Villarreal 2-0 Real Betis

Getafe 1-1 Real Sociedad

Osasuna 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Elche 1-0 Celta Vigo

Mallorca 1-0 Levante

Cadiz 0-0 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Alaves

Granada vs Sevilla — 3pm ET Sunday

Matchday 9 — Oct. 16-18

Real Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao – postponed to Dec. 1

Granada vs Atletico Madrid – postponed

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche

Celta Vigo 0-1 Sevilla

Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna

Levante 0-0 Getafe

Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

Alaves 0-1 Real Betis

Espanyol 2-0 Cadiz

Matchday 10 — Oct. 22-25

Osasuna 1-1 Granada

Valencia 2-2 Mallorca

Cadiz 0-2 Alaves

Elche 2-2 Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Villarreal

Sevilla 5-3 Levante

Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid — RECAP, ANALYSIS

Real Betis 3-2 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad

Getafe vs Celta Vigo — 3pm ET Monday Oct. 25

How to watch, stream La Liga in the USA

How to watch: ESPN

Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Matchday 11 — Oct. 26-28

Alaves 1-0 Elche

Espanyol 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal 3-3 Cadiz

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona

Mallorca 1-1 Sevilla

Real Betis 4-1 Valencia

Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna

Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Sociedad

Granada 1-1 Getafe

Levante 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Matchday 12 — Oct. 30-Nov.1

Elche 1-2 Real Madrid

Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna

Valencia 2-0 Villarreal

Barcelona 1-1 Alaves

Cadiz 1-1 Mallorca

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Real Betis

Getafe 2-1 Espanyol

Real Sociedad 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Celta Vigo

Levante 0-3 Granada

Matchday 13 — Nov.5-7

Elche 1-2 Real Madrid

Matchday 12 — Nov. 19-22

Levante 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Celta Vigo 1-1 Villarreal

Sevilla 2-2 Alaves

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna

Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol

Getafe 4-0 Cadiz

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid

Elche 0-3 Real Betis

Real Sociedad 0-0 Valencia

Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Mallorca

Matchday 12 — Nov.26-29

Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Granada

Alaves 1-2 Celta Vigo

Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Mallorca 0-0 Getafe

Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona

Real Betis 3-1 Levante

Espanyol 1-0 Real Sociedad

Cadiz 1-4 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Osasuna 1-1 Elche

Matchday 9 — Dec. 1

Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 16 — Dec. 3-6

Granada 2-1 Alaves

Sevilla 1-0 Villarreal

Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Mallorca

Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Espanyol

Elche 3-1 Cadiz

Levante 0-0 Osasuna

Celta Vigo 1-2 Valencia

Getafe 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 17 — Dec. 10-13

Mallorca 0-0 Celta Vigo

Espanyol 4-3 Levante

Alaves 1-1 Getafe

Valencia 2-1 Elche

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Sevilla

Villarreal 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 4-0 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Cadiz 1-1 Granada

Matchday 18 — Dec. 19

Granada 4-1 Mallorca

Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz

Barcelona 3-2 Elche

Levante 3-4 Valencia

Real Sociedad 1-3 Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Alaves

Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Real Betis

Sevilla 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Getafe 1-0 Osasuna

Celta Vigo 3-1 Espanyol

Matchday 4 — Dec. 21

Villarreal 5-2 Alaves

Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona

Matchday 9 — Dec. 22

Granada vs Atletico Madrid — 1pm ET

Matchday 21 — Dec. 22

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid — 3:30pm ET

Madrid derbies

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022

El Clasico

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid — Oct. 24

Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022

El Gran Derbi

Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla

Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022

Basque derbies

Real Sociedad 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022

Barcelona derbies

Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol

Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022

