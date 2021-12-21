Liverpool vs Leeds: Prediction, odds, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Leeds helps kick off Boxing Day with a 7:30am ET kickoff Sunday at Anfield (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool can give its supporters first place on the table for at least a couple of hours by beating Marcelo Bielsa’s struggling Leeds, as the Reds enter the match three points back of Man City and level on goal differential.

Leeds has gone in the other direction and has just one point from its last four matches, though the fixtures have been challenging to say the least.

The relegation zone is still five points away and even a point on Boxing Day will feel like a bit of a Christmas miracle to the Leeds faithful.

LIVERPOOL vs LEEDS STREAM LIVE

Liverpool vs Leeds history

Liverpool has won 61 of its 120 meetings with Leeds, drawing 31 times.

The Reds have won two of three meetings with one draw since Leeds returned to the Premier League, including a 3-0 win at Elland Road on Sept. 12 which saw Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane score but Harvey Elliott lost to a serious injury.

Leeds last beat Liverpool on April 13, 2001 and is winless in the 11 following meetings.

Liverpool, Leeds recent form

Liverpool last five fixtures – WWWWD | Last match: 2-2 at Tottenham

Leeds last five fixtures – WDLLL | Last match 1-4 vs Arsenal

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is a heavy favorite to win at Anfield with a minimal -834 to the wagerer, while a draw pays +750 and a Leeds United win would pay out +1500.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction

Stranger things have happened and we have seen Jurgen Klopp predict (influence?) letdowns from his side when he talks about fixture congestion in the past. And the Reds have a midweek visit from Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals. That could weary Klopp’s men, who are already missing stars, but the Foxes have had a lot of trouble stopping teams from finding the back of the net. Liverpool 3-2 Leeds.

