Manchester United players return to training after COVID-19 outbreak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United have confirmed their players and coaching staff have returned to training after a COVID-19 outbreak.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Red Devils shut down their training ground last week and their games against Brentford (Dec. 14) and Brighton (Dec. 18) were both postponed.

A statement released by the Premier League side confirmed that players have returned ‘on a staggered basis’ a week after the first team area at the training ground was closed.

Below is the statement in full from Manchester United.

Latest situation at United

“Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington, on a staggered basis. The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club but opened again this morning (Tuesday).

“Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture – the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday 27 December. ”

United went on to confirm they requested the game against Brentford and Brighton to be postponed due to the outbreak at the club, and the Premier League and medical officers accepted that request.

What next?

After the Premier League confirmed that play will continue across the festive period despite a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, all eyes will be on the clubs impacted by these outbreaks.

United have not confirmed publicly how many players were impacted by COVID-19, and the PL rules state that clubs need 14 fit players in order to play a game.

Ralf Rangnick will give more details when he speaks to the media ahead of United’s clash with Newcastle on Dec. 27 (Watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

After back-to-back wins before the outbreak, United are back in the top four hunt. It seems like this outbreak is now under control and they can kick on over the festive period with winnable games against Newcastle, Burnley, Wolves, Aston Villa, West Ham and Burnley coming up in their next six.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports