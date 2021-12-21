Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the midway point.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really kicking on as we arrive at the festive period.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 18

1. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 1

2. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 1

3. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Even

4. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – Up 5

5. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Up 6

6. Gabriel (Arsenal) – New entry

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even

8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even

9. Ruben Dias (Man City) – New entry

10. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Up 6

11. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry

12. Phil Foden (Man City) – Down 6

13. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Down 1

14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4

15. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – Even

16. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

18. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – New entry

19. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – New entry

20. Jose Sa (Wolves) – New entry

