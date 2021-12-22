Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Cristiano Ronaldo takes center stage this time around.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 20, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning free kick when he was at the height of his powers in his first spell at Manchester United.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 20 – Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick goal in 2008 to underline greatness

This is right up there with the best goal that Cristiano Ronaldo has ever scored for Manchester United.

In 2008 Ronaldo was at the peak of his powers, as he scored 31 goals in 31 starts in the Premier League and 42 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2007-08 campaign.

Later on in the 2007-08 season he would lead Manchester United to UEFA Champions League glory before he left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

In January 2008 he unleashed a howitzer into the top corner from distance against Portsmouth, as this free kick became one of the most iconic in Premier League history.

Ronaldo perfected his ‘knuckleball’ technique and somehow smashed the ball towards goal as the camera angle shows how it wobbled all over the place, keeping Portsmouth goalkeeper David James rooted to the spot as it flew over the wall and into the top corner.

The celebration from Ronaldo was almost as epic, as he let out a Hulk-like scream and looked to the heavens as Old Trafford went wild around him.

Do yourself a favor and hit play on the video above.

