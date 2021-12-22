Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The League Cup quarterfinals take center stage in midweek before the busy period of holiday action in the Premier League.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores, stats ]

Brentford host Chelsea and Tottenham host West Ham in two London derbies, while Leicester City head to Liverpool in a beauty of a game.

Third-tier Sunderland traveled to Arsenal and gave the Gunners a fight… for a half. That’s when Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe took their already strong days to another level.

All signs point towards London domination in this competition as at least two of the semifinalists will come from England’s capital city.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is how to watch the action, plus the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Dates: Quarterfinals (December 21-22)

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

Live updates, stats, scores via NBCSports.com

Latest odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-600) vs Sunderland (+1500) | Draw (+625)

Liverpool (-155) vs Leicester City (+400) | Draw (+300)

Tottenham (+130) vs West Ham (+210) | Draw (+235)

Brentford (+420) vs Chelsea (-140) | Draw (+260)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Quarterfinal schedule (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET)

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Brentford vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Leicester City

League Cup quarterfinal predictions

Tuesday

Arsenal 4-1 Sunderland

Wednesday

Brentford 1-1 Chelsea (Chelsea win on penalty kicks)

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham

Liverpool 3-2 Leicester City

Follow @JPW_NBCSports