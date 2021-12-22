Liverpool vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool vs Leeds is a mouthwatering clash at Anfield on Boxing Day (watch live, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ) as Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa will send their teams out to attack for the full 90 minutes. STREAM LIVERPOOL v LEEDS LIVE

Klopp has Liverpool in the title race and even though he was unhappy with the officiating (understatement alert) in their draw at Tottenham last time out in the PL, there is plenty for the German coach to be pleased with. Diogo Jota is doing extremely well to back up Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, while Liverpool are just three points behind leaders Manchester City heading into the busy festive period.

On the other hand, Leeds have lost 7-0 and 4-1 in their last two PL outings (to Man City and Arsenal respectively) and after three-straight defeats Marcelo Bielsa’s boys are looking over their shoulders as they sit five points above the relegation zone. They have also played more games than their rivals at the wrong end of the table. Not having Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips for large spells of this season has hit Leeds hard.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Leeds.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp has plenty of positive COVID-19 tests to deal with as Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are all out. Harvey Elliott remains out long-term as he continues to work back from an ankle injury, while Divock Origi is a doubt with a knee injury and Nat Phillips is out after a face injury. Captain Jordan Henderson has been battling a cold but will be good to go, while Andy Robertson is suspended for Liverpool’s next two PL games after his red card at Spurs. All of this means that Kostas Tsimikas will come in at left back, while Tyler Morton is likely to play again in midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips are all out with thigh injuries, while Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk remain out with foot issues. Jamie Shackleton, Daniel James and Charlie Cresswell are all missing too, while Diego Llorente is out through illness. Jack Harrison could feature after a hip knock, while Junior Firpo is back from suspension. Expect Raphinha to be the main man once again as Leeds hope he can link up with Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt in attack to cause Liverpool issues on the break.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Sunday (December 26)

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

