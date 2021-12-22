Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers dreamed of big cup nights at Anfield when he was named Liverpool boss, but now looks to take the next step toward a third trophy with the Foxes when he visits the Reds on Wednesday.

Rodgers led Leicester to the FA Cup title last season and the Community Shield this summer, and he’ll now look to move within a win of Wembley by handing a defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

[ MORE: League Cup hub: scores, schedule, stats ]

Leicester won the League Cup in 1997, while Liverpool last won the honors in 2012.

Klopp’s Reds failed to win anything last season, dropping its only “final” in penalties to Arsenal

It can be argued that Liverpool is the favorite to come away with this trophy, though Our pals at PointsBet have the Reds as second to Chelsea and just above Arsenal on the futures list.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Leicester City.

Latest odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-150) vs Leicester City (+380) | Draw (+300)

Liverpool vs Leicester City prediction

Maybe? But probably not. Leicester City knows its next league test is Man City while Liverpool’s attack depth should be more than enough to handle the Foxes defending ahead of a visit from Leeds at the weekend. It’s unlikely to be a blowout, but the Reds should have enough to get the job done. Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City.

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Wednesday

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

Live updates, stats, scores via NBCSports.com

