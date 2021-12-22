Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s beginning to look a lot like… transfer season.

Yes, the lowercase h holiday that is the January transfer window is coming soon, and the Tuesday rumors have not stopped with Erling Haaland and Boubacar Kamara‘s possible Premier League moves.

[ MORE: Arsenal smashes Sunderland as Pepe, Nketiah turn on the flash ]

Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are all in the transfer news on Tuesday evening, though only one looks likely to come away happy from the following pursuit.

Lucas Paqueta to Newcastle

Tyneside tongues will be wagging at the idea that Newcastle’s identified Lucas Paqueta as a “primary target,” but there’s bad news according to Le10 Sport.

Lyon is not ready to part with Paqueta, according to L1S, at least not for the opening bid of $45 million offered by the Magpies.

Paqueta also may just not want to go to Newcastle with the Magpies potentially set for the drop despite rich new ownership from Saudi Arabia.

Paqueta is already into double digits in goal contributions this year for Lyon, but Marca says a super-rich contract offer from the St. James’ Park set has so far not been enough to woo him.

And this will be the problem for Newcastle when it comes to exceptional and ambitious talents, who won’t be antsy to sign their primes away for money if it means a distinct lack of Champions League or even Europa League football.

Daryl Dike to Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion

USMNT striker Daryl Dike had a dynamite loan to Barnsley last season, but a reportedly eye-popping price tag placed on him by Orlando City likely led to his 2021 staying in Florida.

Dike, 21, could be back in England in January but there are some hefty conditionals on two possible destinations.

West Bromwich Albion reportedly wants Dike but is insisting on a loan according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley., something Orlando may not be happy to do for a second time, while Crystal Palace has rekindled interest in the youngster.

And while Palace boss Patrick Vieira will have a good read on Dike from his contacts in MLS, a report says that Palace would need to sell a striker in order to sanction the outlay for Dike. Palace bought Odsonne Edouard this summer and has Christian Benteke in the fold as well as Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

Sergino Dest to Arsenal, Bayern

Barcelona is being linked as a reluctant seller of USMNT wingback Sergino Dest this January.

The Blaugranas need money to fund their overhaul of a team that is young and talented but far from its world-beating standards, and Dest possesses the youth and relative experience to bag some big bucks.

Dest turned 21 in November and there is a rumored $50 million price tag on the Dutch-American who has 1200 minutes under his belt in his second season at Barca. He had three assists this season after ringing up three goals and an assist in 41 matches last season.

The price would double what Barca paid in winning his signature from Ajax in 2020.

Bayern Munich is being linked with Dest again, as it was last summer and the fall prior to his move to Catalonia. But Arsenal is also reportedly in pursuit of Dest in a move that would give the Gunners terrific depth wide.

Arsenal currently has Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares in its left back corps plus Takehiro Tomiyasu at right back, all 24 or younger. Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, and Cedric Soares are the more veteran options in the bunch.

Follow @NicholasMendola