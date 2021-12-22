West Ham vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham vs Southampton is an intriguing clash on Boxing Day at the London Stadium (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as David Moyes and Ralph Hasenhuttl do battle on the sidelines.

The Hammers are still fifth in the Premier League table despite a wobble which has seen them win just one of their last six games in the PL. David Moyes’ side have been hit hard by some key defensive injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, but they’re still battling for a top four finish and are in the last 16 of the Europa League. It has been a fine first half of the season for the east London club.

As for Southampton, well, they are slipping back into some old habits after shoring up their previously porous defense. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young side were becoming tough to beat but they’ve conceded 12 goals in their last five games and are without a win in six. Scoring goals remains an issue for Saints as they’ve netted just 16 times this season, but Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, 20, is now their go-to man up top. Hasenhuttl’s boys haven’t fared well against West Ham in recent seasons but did draw 0-0 at home with the Hammers earlier this campaign and were unlucky not to win it.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Southampton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Ogbonna is out of the season, while Zouma is expected to miss most of January with a thigh injury. That means Dawson and Diop are likely to start at center back one again. Full backs Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks are all doubts.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is out with a hamstring issue, while Fraser Forster could return in goal. Short-term signing Willy Caballero may keep his place, though, as the veteran impressed against Crystal Palace. Adam Armstrong and Stuart Armstrong have a chance to feature, while Che Adams is also battling to be fit. If that is the case, Hasenhuttl has a wealth of attacking options to choose from.

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday (December 26)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports