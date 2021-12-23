Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea will start to wrap up the Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day with a 12:30 pm ET kickoff at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live on Peacock Premium).

Chelsea sit 3rd in the table ahead of reaching the halfway point (19 games) of the 2021-22 Premier League season. In their first 10 games this season, Chelsea dropped a total of five points; in their last eight games, the reigning European champions have dropped 11 points. The first half of the season has undeniably been a tale of two quarters for the Blues.

There’s also a clear line of demarcation in Aston Villa’s season: Dean Smith’s departure and Steven Gerrard’s ensuing arrival. Under Smith: three wins in 11 games (3W-1D-7L). Under Gerrard: four wins in six games (4W-0D-2L).

Aston Villa vs Chelsea history

In 159 all-time meetings (all competitions), Chelsea hold a somewhat narrow advantage (almost exclusively built in the last 20 years) of 66 wins, with 35 draws and 58 defeats.

The last 10 Premier League meetings have been anything but kind to Aston Villa, with just two wins and a draw to show for their efforts. Both of those victories did, however, come at Villa Park, perhaps giving the hosts a bit of belief with Chelsea perhaps being shorthanded once again due to injuries and COVID-19.

Aston Villa, Chelsea recent form

Aston Villa last five fixtures – WLWLW | Last match: Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa

Chelsea last five fixtures – WLWDD | Last match: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

Check out the latest team news and stream info for Aston Villa vs Chelsea, here.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+425) | Chelsea (-150) | Draw (+265)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

Things have set themselves up in such a way that Aston Villa almost must take something from this game, if they are to take a step forward and continue their progression under Gerrard. Chelsea will find themselves in for a real battle from the opening whistle, and they might just struggle to cope. Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea.

