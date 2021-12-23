Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is furious with officials after the Foxes exited the League Cup in penalties following a six-goal thriller with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The hottest item of debate was young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton’s horrendous challenge on Ricardo Pereira, but Rodgers’ anger went well beyond the potentially leg-breaking tackle.

Morton’s two-footed tackle saw one foot land on the inside of Pereira’s right knee, and the fact that the youngster wasn’t sent off by Andy Madley is getting plenty of talk for any number of reasons.

The one getting referenced the most, however, is the livid reaction of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to Tottenham’s Harry Kane staying on the pitch after a similar — honestly, possibly less vile — takedown of Andy Robertson.

Rodgers isn’t worried about that, though; His team blew a 3-1 lead, yes, but was down 1-0 when Morton almost certainly should’ve been sent off in the 10th minute.

“It was a poor challenge but I thought the referee was poor all night,” Rodgers said. “There were bookings that should have gone in the first half, [James Maddison] is away and if he is away he makes the pass and then we are through into the dangerous position. “It was Jordan Henderson who was clever and took the foul, but there was no yellow card. In the second half he was given a yellow card for not a great deal. I thought the referee was poor.”

Now, those who are criticizing Klopp for not bashing the referee for a call that went his way clearly aren’t familiar with sports or just ready to be angry with Klopp, but there’s no doubt the Reds got the rub of the green here.

And if you’re Brendan Rodgers, who has been criticized for big game performances during his time in England, you’re rightly furious as a win would’ve put your team within a win of a third Wembley final in under a year.

Of course, the Foxes did have a 3-1 lead over Liverpool and it’s also beneficial to redirect the narrative back to the Morton horror challenge. But who are we to be cynical? We’re just reporting the news.

