Liverpool vs Leeds: Prediction, odds, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Leeds, previously scheduled for Boxing Day, has been postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among the visitors.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will not have to play two matches in four days, though this is not how they wanted the fixture list to be altered at all.

[ MORE: Premier League injury and COVID-19 report ]

The Reds played a League Cup match against Leicester City on Wednesday, and now meet the Foxes in league play come Tuesday.

From Liverpoolfc.com:

A new COVID-19 outbreak at Leeds United joined ongoing problems at Watford to cause two Boxing Day postponements in the Premier League. The Boxing Day encounter will be rescheduled after the Premier League ruled it was unable to go ahead following the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds squad. Information for supporters who were due to attend the game, as well as its revised date, will be made available via Liverpoolfc.com in due course. Tickets purchased for this match will remain valid for the new fixture date. The club will email all supporters who have purchased a ticket with details on refunds for those unable to attend the rescheduled date. Please don’t contact fan services on this matter. Liverpool FC would like to thank fans of both clubs for their understanding as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.

NOTE: Everything below the jump regards the previous Premier League preview of the now-postponed match between Liverpool and Leeds.

Stay tuned here for news on the rescheduling of Liverpool vs Leeds.

Liverpool vs Leeds helps kick off Boxing Day with a 7:30am ET kickoff Sunday at Anfield (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool can give its supporters first place in the table for at least a couple of hours by beating Marcelo Bielsa’s struggling Leeds, as the Reds enter the match three points back of Man City and level on goal differential.

Leeds has gone in the other direction and has just one point from its last four matches, though the fixtures have been challenging to say the least.

The relegation zone is still five points away and even a point on Boxing Day will feel like a bit of a Christmas miracle to the Leeds faithful.

LIVERPOOL vs LEEDS STREAM LIVE

Liverpool vs Leeds history

Liverpool has won 61 of its 120 meetings with Leeds, drawing 31 times.

The Reds have won two of three meetings with one draw since Leeds returned to the Premier League, including a 3-0 win at Elland Road on Sept. 12 which saw Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane score but Harvey Elliott lost to a serious injury.

Leeds last beat Liverpool on April 13, 2001 and is winless in the 11 following meetings.

Liverpool, Leeds recent form

Liverpool last five fixtures – WWWWD | Last match: 2-2 at Tottenham

Leeds last five fixtures – WDLLL | Last match 1-4 vs Arsenal

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is a heavy favorite to win at Anfield with a minimal -834 to the wagerer, while a draw pays +750 and a Leeds United win would pay out +1500.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction

Stranger things have happened and we have seen Jurgen Klopp predict (influence?) letdowns from his side when he talks about fixture congestion in the past. And the Reds have a midweek visit from Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals. That could weary Klopp’s men, who are already missing stars, but the Foxes have had a lot of trouble stopping teams from finding the back of the net. Liverpool 3-2 Leeds.

Follow @NicholasMendola