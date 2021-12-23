Manchester United’s Rangnick: All but Pogba training after COVID break

Ralf Rangnick has everybody but Paul Pogba back on the training pitch as Manchester United approaches a Monday encounter with Newcastle United.

The new Red Devils boss says that “most if not all” of United’s senior players will be available at St. James’ Park as they come back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Man United is five points back of the top four but has two matches-in-hand on fourth-place Arsenal. They’ll visit Newcastle before Burnley and Wolves head to Old Trafford, giving Rangnick a good chance to test his players and refine their spots in his system.

“Today was the third day of training this week,” Rangnick said, via the Manchester Evening News. “Today we have 25 field players, so quite apart from Paul Pogba, he’s the only one who’s still missing out, everyone else is on board. The development of the last week is extremely positive.

“As far as I could see today in training, they’re all in good shape, all the players did their homework, they had their schedule to train at home and all of them stick to that schedule and to that program. So from what I saw from training today, I can say most of them if not all of them might be available. But I have to take some difficult decisions who will be in the squad and in the starting XI.”

This is really welcome news for United’s top-four push, and the Red Devils really should be sitting in the top four soon barring injuries or a bad break when it comes to rescheduling their postponed matches.

With Raphael Varane returning, two bottom-three opponents, and a fresh complement of attackers to rotate, this should be a very good week for Rangnick’s men.

