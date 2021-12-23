Norwich City vs Arsenal: Prediction, odds, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City hopes it can change the fates of express trains heading in different directions when it hosts surging Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing Day (watch live, 10am ET Sunday onlive via Peacock Premium).

Arsenal’s moved into the top four and has 32 points after three-straight wins while Norwich City’s 10 points remain the lowest in the Premier League despite a slight uptick in results between Daniel Farke and Dean Smith.

Smith has improved Norwich City’s defending and he’ll need a strong showing from the Canaries backs and midfield in front of Tim Krul if he’s to get anything from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta continues to leave removed captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the lineup and the Gunners attacking depth has actually made it more difficult for him to choose his front three in the most positive of ways.

This will be tough for Norwich. Can they cause a post-Christmas shock at home?

Norwich City vs Arsenal history

The Canaries and Gunners have met 61 times since 1952 with the Gunners winning 30 times with 20 draws.

Arsenal hasn’t lost to Norwich since a 2012 at Carrow Road, winning six and drawing two.

Arsenal beat Norwich City 1-0 on Sept. 11 at the Emirates Stadium.

Norwich City, Arsenal recent form

Arsenal last five fixtures – LLWWW | Last match: League Cup vs Sunderland, W 5-1

Norwich City last five fixtures – DDLLL | Last match: vs Aston Villa, L 0-2

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(+650) Norwich City vs Arsenal (-250). Draw: +360

Norwich City vs Arsenal prediction

Boy, oh boy, is an upset prediction asking as much as we think? Yes, yes it is. Norwich City 1-3 Arsenal.

