Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: The reigning European champions are in desperate need of three points at Villa Park on Boxing Day (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ) to remain in the Premier League title race. STREAM ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA LIVE

Injuries and cases of COVID-19 have very quickly derailed Chelsea’s title chase before the halfway point, as they now sit six points behind leaders Manchester City after 18 games. 10 games into the 2021-22 season, Chelsea were three points clear at the top of the table and five above Man City. Over the next eight games, the gap swung 11 points in the opposite direction. The future is still a bit murky, with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all still uncertain to return on Sunday, once again leaving Thomas Tuchel shorthanded up top, once again likely forcing Christian Pulisic to play as a false-nine.

As for Aston Villa, the Steven Gerrard era is off to a roaring start with four wins and two defeats in six Premier League games. Even better, they’re perfect against the sides they need to beat (Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Norwich), with the defeats coming to a pair of giants (Man City and Liverpool). All that remains unfulfilled is a signature victory over one of the big boys, and Sunday presents what might be the perfect opportunity.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Anwar El Ghazi (COVID-19), Morgan Sanson (COVID-19), Jed Steer (COVID-19), Keinan Davis (COVID-19) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (COVID-19), Timo Werner (COVID-19), Kai Havertz (COVID-19), Hakim Ziyech (calf), Andreas Christensen (knock), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (COVID-19) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Sunday (December 26)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

