Manchester City vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Leicester: The defending Premier League champions will look to maintain their impeccable form and breeze past the Foxes when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM MANCHESTER CITY vs LEICESTER LIVE

Pep Guardiola and Co., haven’t lost (or dropped a point) in the Premier League since before Halloween — that’s eight straight victories, as Manchester City slowly rose from third (five points behind Chelsea after the defeat) to first (now three points clear of Liverpool and six above the Blues). Their last two victories, over Leeds and Newcastle, saw them score 11 goals and conceded zero. There is plenty of reason to celebrate when opponents manage to take a shot against Manchester City (just 6.3 allowed per game – fewest in the Premier League), let alone put one on target (1.9 allowed per game).

As for Leicester, just two wins from their last seven Premier League games (2W-2D-3L) has Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting 9th in the table, already 10 points off the pace of 4th-place Arsenal (though, the Foxes have two games in hand). Just as Manchester City have only conceded multiple goals in a game twice this season, Leicester have only kept two clean sheets (on opening and their most recent win over Newcastle).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Leicester.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Daniel Amartey (COVID-19), Jannik Vestergard (COVID-19), Ademola Lookman (COVID-19), Ayoze Perez (COVID-19), Kelechi Iheanacho (COVID-19), Filip Benkovic (COVID-19, Hamza Choudhury (COVID-19), Vontae Daley-Campbell (illness), Hamza Choudhury (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Sunday (December 26)

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

