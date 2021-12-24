Newcastle vs Man United: Prediction, odds, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The lone Monday match on the Premier League fixture ranks low on the upset meter when improved Manchester United visits defense-optional Newcastle United at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on the USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle has won just one match in 18 tries this season, losing as many times as its point total of 10.

That has the Magpies 17 points back of a team that has beat it up pretty good over the past three seasons for an aggregate +11 goal differential.

On top of that, Ralf Rangnick’s men are close to full health for the trip on north. Uh oh?

Newcastle vs Manchester United history

Manchester United has only lost to Newcastle 43 times in 171 meetings, winning 90 times dating back to the Newton Heath days in 1895.

The Red Devils have won four-straight and six-of-seven versus the Magpies.

Their 4-1 win at Old Trafford on Sept. 11 gives them a 15-4 combined score line over those last four wins.

Newcastle, Manchester United recent form

Newcastle last five fixtures – DWLLL| Last match: Newcastle 0-4 Man City

Manchester United last five fixtures – LDWWW | Last match: Norwich 0-1 Man Utd

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(+550) Newcastle vs Man United (-223). Draw: +350

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

Predict an upset with Raphael Varane healthy, Bruno Fernandes rested, and United eyeing the top four? Not us. Newcastle 1-4 Manchester United.

