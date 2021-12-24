Newcastle vs Manchester United: How to watch, team news, TV, start time

Will Newcastle United catch Manchester United in a rusty position when it bids to end a brutal run of fixtures with a stunning upset of their top-four chasing visitors at St. James’ Park (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies have been clobbered by Leicester City, Liverpool, and Manchester City. They’ve gotten no luck along the way and remain in the bottom three with little hope of emerging before 2022.

The only thing stopping Man United of late has been the COVID-19 outbreak at Carrington, and Ralf Rangnick says his men are healthy aside from one big name ahead of Monday’s restart.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United.

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Javier Manquillo (illness) | OUT: Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (hamstring), Federico Fernandez (thigh), Paul Dummett (calf)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

The COVID-19 break has ended with relief to Manchester United, who are missing Paul Pogba but have everyone else back at training ahead of the long trip up north.

Odds, history, predictions: Newcastle vs Manchester United

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

