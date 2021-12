Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (club disciplinary matter – MORE), Albert Sambi Lokonga (COVID-19), Pablo Mari (COVID-19), Calum Chambers (COVID-19), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (illness) | OUT: Sead Kolasinac (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Anwar El Ghazi (COVID-19), Morgan Sanson (COVID-19), Jed Steer (COVID-19), Keinan Davis (COVID-19) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (calf), Jurgen Locadia (COVID-19), Jason Steele (COVID-19), Joel Veltman (hamstring) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Lewis Dunk (knee), Steven Alzate (ankle), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Dale Stephens (COVID-19) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Connor Roberts (illness)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (COVID-19), Timo Werner (COVID-19), Kai Havertz (COVID-19), Hakim Ziyech (calf), Andreas Christensen (knock), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (COVID-19) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James McArthur (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Lucas Digne (illness), Demarai Gray (knock), Fabian Delph (knock) | OUT: Richarlison (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh), Salomon Rondon (hamstring), Tom Davies (knee), Andros Townsend (foot)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Harrison (hip), Diego Llorente (illness) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (knee), Jamie Shackleton (achilles), Daniel James (adductor)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Daniel Amartey (COVID-19), Jannik Vestergard (COVID-19), Ademola Lookman (COVID-19), Ayoze Perez (COVID-19), Kelechi Iheanacho (COVID-19), Filip Benkovic (COVID-19, Hamza Choudhury (COVID-19), Vontae Daley-Campbell (illness), Hamza Choudhury (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Virgil Van Dijk (COVID-19) Fabinho (COVID-19), Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Curtis Jones (COVID-19), Divock Origi (knee) | OUT: Andrew Robertson (suspension), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head), Adrian (calf)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (fitness), Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (groin), Edinson Cavani (knock), Anthony Martial (knee, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hand), Victor Lindelof (chest), Juan Mata (COVID-19) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Javier Manquillo (illness) | OUT: Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (hamstring), Federico Fernandez (thigh), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (COVID-19), Pierre-Lees Melou (COVID-19), Christos Tzolis (COVID-19), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Ozan Kabak (calf), Lukas Rupp (COVID-19) | OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (calf), Fraser Forster (knock), Adam Armstrong (calf) | OUT: Che Adams (hamstring), Alex McCarthy (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Gil (COVID-19) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (thigh), Adam Masina (thigh) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Ben Foster (groin), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (undisclosed), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (COVID-19), Aaron Cresswell (back) | OUT: Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Vladimir Coufal (suspension)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (knock), Fabio Silva (COVID-19), Yerson Mosquera (COVID-19) | OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Raya Ait Nouri (groin), Jonny Otto (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring)

