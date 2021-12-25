Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thomas Frank’s Brentford and Graham Potter’s Brighton have a lot in common, nothing more critical than their mutual need to deliver wins to match their performances (watch live, 3pm ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ).

Brighton’s lost just four times this season but it’s inability to consistently finish its chances means it’s also won just four matches and sits in 13th instead of much further up the table.

Brentford is also on 20 points, above the Seagulls on goal differential, but has won just twice since Oct. 3 and is coming off a League Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea in the quarterfinals at midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Brentford.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (calf), Jurgen Locadia (COVID-19), Jason Steele (COVID-19), Joel Veltman (hamstring) | OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Lewis Dunk (knee), Steven Alzate (ankle), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(-106) Brighton vs Brentford (+300). Draw: +230

Prediction

The lack of Yves Bissouma looms large for Brighton but Brentford’s status as the visitors and the absence of Kristoffer Ajer also will factor into this one. The difference is whether Neal Maupay and the Seagulls can finish chances. Our guess is that both teams find the scoresheet without collecting the desired result. Brighton 2-2 Brentford.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream on NBCSports.com

