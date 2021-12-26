Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT star Christian Pulisic once again started for Chelsea, this time in their 3-1 win at Aston Villa, as the American winger was forced to play in an unfamiliar false nine role for the first 45 minutes.

He was then moved out to play in a ring wing-back role in the second half, as the USMNT talisman showed off his newfound versatility.

His stint as a right wing-back was very impressive as he saw a lot of the ball, and will give Thomas Tuchel some options as his injury and illness-hit squad battle on.

Below is analysis of Pulisic’s latest 90-minute outing for Chelsea, as he continues to help the Blues try and keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic

10th minute: Tried a flick when the ball is played in to him up top but gave it away. Villa break through Watkins but Silva clears the cross.

13th minute: Played in down the right and keeps the ball well but Chelsea play the ball back. On air, our own Arlo White mentions Thomas Tuchel’s comments about Pulisic. The Chelsea coach is delighted with his effort but acknowledges that false nine isn’t Pulisic’s best position.

20th minute: Very isolated. Made some decent runs in the box but crosses couldn’t find him.

23rd minute: Got the ball, spun, passed it out to Reece James and got himself in the box, but the cross was over his head. Lively stuff.

27th minute: Dropped deep and got on the ball, turned and played it out to the right. Tyrone Mings followed him all the way and the attack came to nothing.

31st minute: Just after Villa took a shock lead through a Reece James own goal, Pulisic picked the ball up, played it out wide to Alonso with a lovely swing of the outside of his right boot. He then raced into the box and almost got on the end of Alonso’s cross, but Konsa cleared.

33rd minute: Played it wide to Hudson-Odoi, as his shot is blocked. Moments later the ball makes it way back to CHO and he wins a penalty kick which Jorginho scores to make it 1-1.

46th minute: Moved out to play as a right wing-back for the second half, as Romelu Lukaku came on for Trevoh Chalobah.

54th minute: Saw a lot of the ball out wide as he tried to cut inside and whip in a few crosses.

57th minute: Hudson-Odoi curled in a great cross that Lukaku headed home to put Chelsea 2-1 up. Pulisic was behind him ready to finish too.

60th minute: Cleared the ball away on the edge of his own six-yard box as Villa whipped in a dangerous cross.

64th minute: Tucked in well again defensively to clear the ball on the edge of his own box.

67th minute: Surged forward but his pass into the box was straight to a Villa defender.

72nd minute: Tried to find Lukaku but played it straight to Villa’s defense.

80th minute: Won a free kick after Jacob Ramsey clipped him.

82nd minute: Tripped as he drifted inside with the ball. Started to get on the ball more later on in the game.

84th minute: Almost got in at the back post as Mings missed his clearance.

90th minute: Led the celebrations as Jorginho made it 3-1 in stoppage time. Pulisic much more involved going forward and looked decent defensively as a right wing-back.

