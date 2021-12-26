Leicester City vs Liverpool: Prediction, odds, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Leicester City bounce back from an injury- and illness-addled 6-3 loss to Manchester City when it faces a rested Liverpool on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium (Watch live at 3pm ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

The oddsmakers see it as quite a long shot, though Liverpool could be without key pieces as well following a weekend off and perhaps that, too, is reflected in the Leicester City vs Liverpool odds.

The Reds were set to take on Leeds but a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the opponents left Jurgen Klopp’s men watching the Boxing Day festivities from home.

So now they’ll meet Leicester for the second time in seven days come Tuesday.

Leicester vs Liverpool history

These two went to penalties in their last meeting, which was…. last week. Liverpool advanced to the quarterfinals after the match finished 3-3.

Liverpool’s won 52 of their 117 meetings, losing on 40 occasions since the Reds’ 3-1 win over Leicester Fosse on Nov. 9, 1895. Expect that one to be occupying prime real estate in all parties come Tuesday.

This is the first PL meeting of the season between the long-time foes, and Leicester won the last one on Feb. 13, 2021. Liverpool was unbeaten in seven prior to that result, winning six.

Leicester City, Liverpool recent Premier League form

Liverpool last five PL results – WWWWD | Last PL match: 2-2 draw at Tottenham

Leicester City last five PL results – WDLWL | Last match : 6-3 loss at Man City

Leicester City vs Liverpool odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is favored to win at -264 for a win, while a draw nets +400, and a Leicester City victory would dole out +600.

Leicester vs Liverpool prediction

The rest of Liverpool versus the weariness of Leicester would be enough to call for a win on any other occasion, so why would we bet against the Reds. Yes, Leicester rested Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, and Boubakary Soumare, but barring some remarkable recoveries it’s going to be very difficult for the hosts. Leicester 1-4 Liverpool.

