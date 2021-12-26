Manchester City vs Leicester: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Leicester helps kick off Boxing Day with a 10 am ET kickoff at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live on Peacock Premium).

The defending Premier League champions will already know the results of Liverpool’s Boing Day clash with Leeds by the time they kick off against Leicester. The Reds will either put pressure on Manchester City by winning and going top of the table on goal difference, or they will allow Pep Guardiola’s side to go five or six points clear.

Leicester, meanwhile, are languishing down in the middle of the table, quite some what off their pace of back-to-back 4th-place challenges and 5th-place finishes.

Man City vs Leicester history

Manchester City have won 63 of their 124 all-time meetings with Leicester (50.8 percent – all competitions), while losing 32 and drawing 29.

Last time Leicester visited the Etihad Stadium, they came away 5-2 winners in Sept. 2020. Man City have since won twice at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City, Leicester recent form

Manchester City last five fixtures – WWWWW | Last match: Newcastle 0-4 Man City

Leicester last five fixtures – LWDLW | Last match: Leicester 4-0 Newcastle

Check out the latest team news and stream info for Manchester City vs Leicester, here.

Manchester City (-556) | Leicester (+1200) | Draw (+600)

Manchester City vs Leicester prediction

Having not played a game since Dec. 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the club, Leicester will not only be rusty but also woefully short on fitness. That’s a recipe for disaster against Manchester City, as they appear less like humans and more like footballing cyborgs with each passing rout. Manchester City 4-1 Leicester.

