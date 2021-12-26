Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City hopes for a major upset when it tangles with surging Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing Day (watch live, 10am ET Sunday onlive via Peacock Premium ).

Arsenal in the top four after three-straight wins while Norwich’s 10 points remain the lowest in the Premier League despite a slight uptick in results starting with Daniel Farke’s last match and carrying over to Dean Smith’s first few outings.

Smith has improved Norwich City’s defending and he’ll need a strong showing from the Canaries’ backs and midfield in front of Tim Krul if he’s to get anything from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta continues to leave removed captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the lineup and the Gunners attacking depth has actually made it more difficult for him to choose his front three in the most positive of ways.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Arsenal.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (COVID-19), Pierre-Lees Melou (COVID-19), Christos Tzolis (COVID-19), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Ozan Kabak (calf), Lukas Rupp (COVID-19) | OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 ◾️Angus Gunn's first Premier League start for Norwich

◾️Sargent and Dowell also come into the starting XI#NCFC | #NORARS pic.twitter.com/SODMm0SPaY — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 26, 2021

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (club disciplinary matter – MORE), Albert Sambi Lokonga (COVID-19), Calum Chambers (COVID-19), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (illness)

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🇧🇷 Martinelli starts

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🇫🇷 Lacazette up front Let’s do this, Gunners 🙌#NORARS pic.twitter.com/UCdhUzcpKw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021

Odds, history, prediction: Norwich vs Arsenal

How to watch Norwich vs Arsenal live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

Online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

