Romelu Lukaku on Chelsea: ‘We are the hunters. Now we have to chase’

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku changed the game with a goal and a penalty drawn in a true super sub’s performance that lifted the Blues to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Belgian admitted that coming off the bench following injuries and illness has not been easy, but the superstar forward showed he’s got at least 45 good minutes in him during a powerful second half in Birmingham.

Lukaku’s goal was his sixth of the season, four coming in the Premier League, as Chelsea’s only been able to deploy him for just over 1000 minutes.

“I needed a performance like this,” Lukaku said. “It’s been difficult getting ends of the game. Every player wants to play, but the manager has his reason but it was good for us to win and for myself I’m happy with my performance.”

Chelsea’s now six points back of leaders Man City with a visit from Brighton coming Wednesday before second-place Liverpool arrives to Stamford Bridge on Jan. 2.

The table-toppers for plenty of the season, Chelsea now has to keep ringing up wins. And Lukaku Is comfortable with that.

“We are the hunters now,” Lukaku said. “The last results for us were not the best and now we have to chase. Every game for us for now until the end of the season is final. Today we won and now we have to push on and keep chasing.

“Today we had to win the game. Credit to Steven Gerrard and his staff, they have a really good team. But at the end our quality came through.”

🗣 "We are the hunters now." Romelu Lukaku on Chelsea having to chase Manchester City as they lead the Premier League table pic.twitter.com/jBo8Rr7kB7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 26, 2021

