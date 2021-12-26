Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Two of the least injury- and COVID-19-stricken sides in the Premier League are set to face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day

Antonio Conte has been in charge for just five Premier League games, but he has already made a massive impact on Tottenham’s playing style. In 10 games under Nuno Espirito Santo, Spurs averaged 62.1 miles covered (20th in the PL); under Conte, that number is 71.5 miles (1st in the PL) — an increase of nearly one mile per game, per player. As a result, Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League since the Italian took over (3W-2D-0L).

As for Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira has had a similarly significant impact on his new side, only with the benefit of the whole season to make the side his own. After scoring just 41 goals (1.1 per game) under Roy Hodgson a season ago, the Eagles have bagged 24 in just 17 games (1.4 per game) already this season. Already, they have scored three to beat Tottenham earlier this season, two to beat Manchester City, and two to draw Arsenal, West Ham and Leicester. Signature results for a new manager, thanks to the increased goals output.

QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Gil (COVID-19) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: James McArthur (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Kick off: 10 am ET, Sunday (December 26)

TV Channel: USA

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

