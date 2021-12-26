Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace helps kick off Boxing Day with a 10 am ET kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live on Peacock Premium).

When Antonio Conte took over from Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham sat 9th in the Premier League table, five points out of the top-four. Heading into matchweek 19 (but only game no. 16 for Spurs), they are 7th, six points back with three games now in hand. It’s amazing what going five games unbeaten will do to turn around a season, even if you play three fewer games than some of the other teams around you.

As for Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira has inspired a similar turnaround in his first season at the helm. Signature victories over Manchester City and Tottenham have teased the Eagles’ potential, even if there have been far too many draws in between (4W-8D-5L on the season).

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace history

In just 60 all-time head-to-head meetings (all competitions), Tottenham hold a massive advantage with 32 wins, compared to just 13 for Crystal Palace, and 15 draws.

Prior to Crystal Palace’s 3-0 victory in September, Tottenham were unbeaten in 12 Premier League clashes with the Eagles (10W-2D-0L), from Sept. 2015 to March 2021.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace recent form

Tottenham last five fixtures – DWWWD | Last match: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace last five fixtures – LLLWD | Last match: Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton

Check out the latest team news and stream info for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, here.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction

Spurs’ rapid improvement under Conte makes it difficult to look past them, especially at home and with most of the first-team squad now recovered from injuries and COVID-19. Things might be looking up in north London. Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace.

