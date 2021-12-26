Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two USMNT stars have been linked with moves to the Premier League as Tyler Adams to Manchester United and Weston McKennie to Tottenham are doing the rounds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How incredible would these two moves be if they came off?

The USMNT central midfielders are both solid and reliable and these moves would be step ups for both.

Okay, time for us to take a closer look at these potential transfers.

Adams to Manchester United as Red Bulls links continue

According to a report in the Metro in the UK, former New York Red Bulls assistant coach and head coach Chris Armas could be key in getting Adams to Old Trafford from Red Bull Leipzig.

Per the report, United are looking at central midfielders and right backs in the January transfer window and Adams, 22, can play in both roles.

He obviously knows Armas very well after coming up through the ranks and starring for the New York Red Bulls, and United’s interim head coach Ralf Rangnick knows Adams well too.

Signing rising stars, who are relatively young, has always been Rangnick’s way and it seems like United are looking to emulate that Red Bull recruitment model as the German coach will take over an advisory role in the future.

Would this be a good move for Adams? He is the kind of player who never lets you down and if he did sign for United he’d be a great utility option and you can see him challenging Fred and Scott McTominay for a starting spot in central midfield. He may play more regularly if he stayed at Leipzig, initially, but he’s the kind of steady player United needed.

Adams does have a long-term deal with Leipzig but this a move the USMNT midfielder, who is pretty much now the captain of the U.S. men’s national team, can’t say no to.

McKennie to link up with Paratici again?

Now, it seems like Weston McKennie is linked with a move away from Juventus on a weekly basis right now.

McKennie, 23, has become a regular for Max Allegri’s side this season but the Turin club seem to be planning a rebuild and he’s one of their players who could demand a decent transfer fee.

The latest report is from Calciomercato in Italy, as they claim that Tottenham want to sign McKennie in January for a fee of around $40 million.

Tottenham’s current managing director Fabio Paratici signed McKennie when he was charge in Juventus, so he knows all about the USMNT’s all-action midfielder.

McKennie would be exactly the kind of hard-working player needed in central midfield for Antonio Conte, and would give them something a little different compared to Harry Winks, Dele Alli Tanguy Ndombele, Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

They are either holding midfielders are more No. 10 types and McKennie is a true number eight, box-to-box type.

A move to Spurs feels like a very good fit for the American midfielder, both in terms of his ambitions and finding a team which suits his style of play.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports