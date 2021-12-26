Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard will not be on the sidelines for their Boxing Day games as the managerial duo have tested positive for COVID-19.

It was announced on Christmas Day that Gerrard would miss both Aston Villa’s home game against Chelsea on Boxing Day and the trip to Leeds United on Dec. 28 as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Villa’s game at Leeds has since been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Leeds squad.

Crystal Palace announced early on Boxing Day that head coach Patrick Vieira had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be on the bench for their trip to Tottenham.

“We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs. Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”

Vieira is likely to miss Palace’s home game against Norwich City on Dec. 28 too.

How will this impact their teams?

Both of the first-year Premier League managers have had a massive impact early on at both Villa and Palace and it will be intriguing to see how their teams get on without them on the sidelines.

In theory, Gerrard and Vieira have done all of their work on the training ground and their coaching staff should be able to step in.

But just like in their playing days, the legendary Premier League midfielders have a presence and aura about them on the sidelines which seems to spur their teams on.

