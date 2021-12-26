Watford vs West Ham is a clash both teams need to win at Vicarage Road on Tuesday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as Claudio Ranieri and David Moyes lock horns. STREAM LIVE WATFORD v WEST HAM

The Hornets are struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table and haven’t played a game since Dec. 10 when they lost 2-1 at Brentford. Ranieri’s men have been hit hard by COVID-19 cases and injuries in recent weeks and the Italian coach will have tried to use this enforced three-week break as best as he could to build a solid defensive foundation. Watford sit in 17th but have played one more game than 18th-place Burnley and are just two points ahead of the Clarets. They have West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich in their next four games and this feels pivotal.

As for West Ham, well, they are bang out of form. Moyes’ side have won just one of their last seven PL games and lost 3-2 at home to Southampton last time out. Michail Antonio is back and should start after he recovered from a positive COVID-19 test, which will help massively. However, it is at the other end where West Ham are struggling as they badly miss Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma in defense. The former is out for the season, while the latter is out until late January, at least, and West Ham are leaking cheap goals galore. They are still in the top six hunt, though, but it seems like a top four finish is now slipping away after a poor run in November and December.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs West Ham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Star winger Ismaila Sarr is out with a knee ligament injury, which is a huge blow, while long-term absentee Peter Etebo remains out after a thigh issue. Goalkeeper Ben Foster is out until mid-January, while Christian Kabasele is closing in on a return. Kwadwo Bah and Nicolas N’Koulou are also out. After a long break, it’s tough to predict the team Ranieiri will put out but the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko and Josh King will all play key roles.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers have defensive injuries with Aaron Cresswell nursing a back issue as he joins Ogbonna and Zouma on the sidelines. Influential central midfielder and captain Declan Rice is suspended for this game, so expect Mark Noble or Alex Kral to come in. Antonio will surely start after coming on at half time against Southampton.

How to watch Watford vs West Ham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

