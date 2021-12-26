Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham vs Southampton was a thriller at the London Stadium on Boxing Day as Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his Saints side stun David Moyes’ Hammers.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Southampton took the lead three times through Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse and Jan Bednarek, as West Ham battled back early in the second half through substitute Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma, but it wasn’t enough to end their poor run of form.

A topsy-turvy clash saw both teams go all-out for the win, as Saints edged a five-goal thriller to secure their first win in seven games and move on to 20 points for the season.

West Ham have now won just one of their last seven PL games and sit on 28 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Norwich vs Arsenal final score: No contest at Carrow Road Man City vs Leicester final score: Sterling shines in nine-goal festival Tottenham vs Crystal Palace final score: Spurs smash 10-man Eagles

West Ham vs Southampton final score, stats

West Ham 2-3 Southampton

Goals scored: Elyounoussi 8′, Antonio 49′, Ward-Prowse 61′, Benrahma 64′, Bednarek 70′

Shots: West Ham 11, Southampton

Shots on target: West Ham 5, Southampton 6

Possession: West Ham 56, Southampton 44

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Southampton

1. Set pieces save Saints: They dominated the first half but only had a 1-0 lead, then they looked shaky in the second, but somehow set pieces dug them out of a hole to win it. Southampton have to take chances when they are on top but their set pieces were the key at West Ham. Ward-Prowse with a fine penalty and superb free kick to set up Bednarek made a huge difference and Southampton’s skipper and set-piece expert will have a huge role to play in pushing them up the table. Now he has shaken off some injury issues and rust, JWP looks back to his best.

2. West Ham miss Zouma, Ogbonna: This game summed up how much West Ham are missing Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. The duo were their first-choice center backs as they surged into a top four spot early in the season but both went down with injuries in recent weeks. Zouma is due back in January, while Ogbonna is likely out for the season. Their stand-ins, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop, were dragged all over the place and didn’t look comfortable. West Ham have still had a fine season but they are conceding too many goals and have let in 24 in their opening 18 games. If they want to push for a top four finish, or even finish in the top six, that has to improve.

3. Boxing Day chaos: This was a classic Boxing Day encounter. Both teams went for it and put on a show rather than keeping it tight. That led to a great spectacle and both West Ham and Southampton are fun to watch week in, week out for the neutral.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Salisu – Won so many challenges and had a great second half battle with Antonio.

Saints score early once again

After a bright start for Southampton, they took a deserved lead.

The ball found its way to Elyounoussi on the edge of the box after Kyle Walker-Peters surged forward to set up the chance.

Elyounoussi then took a great first touch and finished low with a fine strike to put the away side ahead.

Hammers improve

Nathan Redmond then whipped in a cross which Armando Broja and Theo Walcott couldn’t get on the end of. West Ham finally woke up as Jarrod Bowen got on the ball more and started to whip in dangerous crosses.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Before half time Elyounoussi was free in the box but his shot was straight at Fabianski. Jan Bednarek then gave the ball away needlessly and Fraser Forster did well to save Nikola Vlasic’s low shot.

Antonio makes his mark

Moments after coming on at half time Antonio equalized.

He and Manuel Lanzini upped the tempo for the Hammers, and Antonio nodded home Craig Dawson’s header from a corner to make it 1-1.

Declan Rice flashed a shot wide soon after as West Ham were well on top heading into the final third of the game.

Broja was then hauled down by Craig Dawson when he was clean through on goal, and VAR was used as Kevin Friend awarded a penalty kick for Dawson’s second foul on Broja.

Wild 10 minute spell

Ward-Prowse slammed home the spot kick to make it 2-1 to Saints but minutes late it was level again.

Bowen was set free down the right and crossed for Benrahma who got ahead of Bednarek to finish and make it 2-2.

Moments later it was 3-2 to Southampton, as a Ward-Prowse free kick from the left took out the entire West Ham defense and Bednarek flicked home to put Saints ahead for the third time in the game.

Late on West Ham threw everything at Southampton, but the visitors held on for a huge win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports