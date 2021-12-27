Allan Saint-Maximin magic gives Newcastle lead over Man United (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raphael Varane is one of the best defenders in the world, but the R. atop the back of his kit looked rusty en route to an early Newcastle United goal at St. James’ Park.

That’s burying the lede a little, because simply saying that Allan Saint-Maximin scored the goal to lift the Magpies in front of the favored Red Devils 1-0 on Monday often already whets the appetite for a terrific goal.

Varane was caught off guard by an ambitious Sean Longstaff and the Geordie midfielder slid the ball out left for his rampaging French teammate.

Saint-Maximin then cut to the inside of the box and all Harry Maguire could muster was a shove to the winger’s chest.

It could’ve been whistled as a foul but we’ll never know because Saint-Maximin’s strike painted the inside of the far post, planting David De Gea to his spot between the sticks.

The 24-year-old now has four goals and three assists this season, giving him 11 and 15 across all competitions since arriving from Nice in 2019.

