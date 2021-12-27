What is the Premier League Team of 2021? What is the Best XI based on the last 12 months?

That question will keep you and your friends busy at the bar, or via text or wherever you are, as the best 11 players from across the Premier League over the 2021 calendar year is not an easy thing to agree on.

Plenty of superstars have had highs and lows over the last 12 months, plus injuries have played a big part, but which players have been the most consistent?

The ProSoccerTalk crew — yours truly, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards — got together to select their Best XI of 2021 and there were some similarities. But we all picked different formations, goalkeepers and our midfield and forward picks weren’t that similar either.

Take a look at our Premier League Team of 2021 selections below, as we give a little analysis on each.

Joe Prince-Wright (3-4-2-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Azpilicueta — Dias — Rudiger —

—- James —- Kante —- Jorginho —- Cancelo —-

—- De Bruyne —- Foden —-

—– Salah —–

A few big names have made it in despite struggling a little with injuries in 2021, but there were enough sterling displays from N’Golo Kante and Kevin de Bruyne to underline their brilliance and get in my team. Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold were close, but James truly had a breakout year. In midfield, I thought long and hard about putting Bernardo Silva and Youri Tielemans in. Up top, Antonio was unlucky to miss out.

Nick Mendola (4-2-3-1)

—– Martinez —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Rudiger — Dias — Cancelo —

—- Rodri —- Tielemans —-

—- Foden —- Gundogan —- Mount —-

—– Salah —–

Was there a better goalkeeper than Emiliano Martinez in 2021? This was a very shrewd pick by Mr. Mendola. Rodri and Tielemans gives this team lovely balance and Mount and Gundogan both had exceptional years as unexpected goal threats for their respective teams. Good team.

Andy Edwards (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Rudiger — Dias — Cancelo —

— Mount — Gundogan — Tielemans —

— Salah — Antonio — Jota —

The inclusion of Michail Antonio and Diogo Jota made us all sit up and say, ‘you know what, not the biggest names but they deserve to be in here.’ Andy has also gone for a very similar midfield to Nick, with Tielemans, Mount and Gundogan getting some love. Hard to argue with that.