Ralf Rangnick fumes at tame Manchester Untied draw: ‘I didn’t like it at all’

Manchester United has plenty to lament from its 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, as goalkeeper David De Gea is the reason the Red Devils were able to claim a point from St. James’ Park.

The Magpies controlled their visitors, and Ralf Rangnick’s trip up north is not calling many good thoughts front of mind.

“I didn’t like it at all,” Rangnick said on the USA Network after the game.

“We were trying to get better in controlling games. Today we didn’t control the game for very few moments at all. It’s about energy and physicality and who wins the second balls. We were not at our best. In the end we got a point, that’s the good thing, but the performance overall needs to get better.”

The Red Devils were out-attempted 13-12 by the one-win hosts and Newcastle doubled the visitors’ shots on target, 8-4.

Even Edinson Cavani’s equalizer off the bench nearly would’ve been an afterthought had David De Gea not made an incredible late save to keep it 1-1.

Man United won more duels than Newcastle, but Rangnick said a lot of what was missing comes from the desire department.

“It’s about physicality and energy,” Rangnick said. “You have to be ready and able to win those direct duels and that was not often the case. Even when we were in possession, we had too many giveaways.

“Today it was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality. The body language was okay, but at this ground you have to play physical. That was not the case and therefore we struggled. … We needed a goal. We had to take more risks and that’s the reason I brought on Cavani and Sancho to make 4-1-3-2. It was not a question of formation, it was a question of aggression and energy.”

United is seven points off the top four and would remain behind Arsenal even if it wins its matches-in-hand on the Gunners.

Rangnick will certainly be making changes to his team after some ugly moments on Monday, and a rusty early showing from Raphael Varane didn’t help things.

But Varane will get much better and Rangnick’s depth will get more chances to show it can do better. That starts Thursday at home to Burnley.

