Southampton vs Tottenham: Spurs will try to improve to seven games unbeaten under Antonio Conte when they visit St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

SOUTHAMPTON vs TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Conte has re-instilled in Tottenham not only the ability to competently defend, but also a confidence to consistently create scoring chances and score goals. It’s a far cry from the days of Jose Mourinho, or even Nuno Espirito Santo, when three and four Tottenham players surge forward and combine in attack. Lucas Moura bagged a goal and two assists in the Boxing Day drubbing of Crystal Palace, the surest sign that Conte has worked a minor miracle in his first 60 days at the club.

Boxing Day was equally brilliant for Southampton, who went into the London Stadium full of hope and came back out full of points after beating West Ham in a thrilling affair. It was the second straight game, and the third time in five games, that Saints scored multiple goals after hitting the mark just twice in their first 13 games this season. The victory also snapped a six-game winless skid (0W-3D-3L) dating back to the start of November.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Stephens (COVID-19), Nathan Tella (COVID-19) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+260) | Tottenham (+105) | Draw (+240)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Both sides are in arguably the best moment of their seasons thus far, making for an intriguing matchup. Tottenham cut through Crystal Palace’s high press with no trouble, which doesn’t bode especially well for Southampton. Winning the ball back high up the field is their best only path to scoring goals, and Spurs aren’t likely to be undone. Southampton 0-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS