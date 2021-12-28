Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Norwich: The Eagles bounced back from their Boxing Day dud to hammer the Canaries and secure a 3-0 final score at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in USA ]

Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp got all the goals in the first half, as Norwich drew level with Newcastle in the battle for worst defensive record in the Premier League (42 conceded in 19 games)

The victory sends Crystal Palace (23 points) into 9th in the table, while Norwich (10 points) remain rock-bottom in 20th.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich final score, stats, results

Final score: Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0

Goal scorers: Crystal Palace (Edouard 8′ – PK, Mateta 38′, Schlupp 42′), Norwich (None)

Shots: Crystal Palace 19, Norwich 12

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 6, Norwich 3

Possession: Crystal Palace 50%, Norwich 50%

3 things we learned – Crystal Palace vs Norwich

1. Resilience carries Palace in trying times: Crystal Palace were without Wilfried Zaha (suspension), Conor Gallagher (undisclosed) and Patrick Vieira (COVID-19) — perhaps the three most important and impactful individuals at the club — on Tuesday. It mattered very little none whatsoever. That’s the thing about having an identity: When times get tough, there’s something to fall back on, to revert to what you know and who you are. Crystal Palace were aggressive with their pressing and supremely confident in possession, and with good reason.

2. More of the same from Norwich: Tuesday marked the Canaries’ 13th Premier League defeat in 19 games this season, and it wasn’t the first time they shot themselves in the foot and handed the three points over without any effort on their own behalf. This time, they gave a penalty away after six minutes, and that was effectively the result set in stone. Yet another frustrating chapter in a season quickly heading toward a first-time relegation back to the Championship.

3. Top half, here come the Eagles: Despite winning just one of their last seven games prior to Tuesday, all Crystal Palace needed to vault back into the top half of the table was a resounding win over last-place Norwich. With the likes of West Ham, Brighton, Norwich (again) and Brentford all to play over their next five Premier League fixtures, don’t be shocked if they entrench themselves in the top half over the next month.

Man of the Match: Odsonne Edouard – A goal and two assists, in a game that Crystal Palace won 3-0.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich highlights

Odsonne Edouard converts penalty for 1-0 (goal video)

Will Hughes was cut down by Kenny McLean on the edge of the penalty area (quite needlessly) after just six minutes. Edouard stepped to the spot and beat Angus Gunn even though he went the right way.

Jean-Philippe Mateta slots home from Edouard’s cross for 2-0 (goal video)

Edouard turned provider in the 38th minute, playing the simple ball across to Mateta, who guided it past Gunn to put the game our of realistic reach.

Jeffrey Schlupp rifles a far-post finish for 3-0 (goal video)

Edouard had one man to beat before setting himself up to finish a fantastic solo goal, but the ball was poked away on his penultimate touch. Fortunately, the ball fell to Schlupp’s favored left foot.

Follow @AndyEdMLS