Crystal Palace vs Norwich: A pair of recently battered sides will look to bounce back when the Eagles and Canaries take flight at Selhurst Park on Tuesday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Boxing Day was anything but kind to either side, with Crystal Palace suffering a 3-0 defeat away to a resurgent Tottenham under Antonio Conte, and Norwich were handed a 5-0 home defeat to Premier League title-chasing Liverpool.

The holiday defeat was more humbling than worrying for Palace (12th in the Premier League table; 20 points, nine clear of the relegation zone), who were without manager Patrick Vieira on short notice after he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. For Norwich (20th in the Premier League; 10 points, three away from safety, but with two and three more games played than the sides they’re chasing), it was yet another demoralizing defeat (four straight games) for a side quickly barreling toward relegation.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Norwich this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (COVID-19), Luka Milivojevic (COVID-19), Christian Benteke (COVID-19), Michael Olise (COVID-19), Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Vicente Guaita (undisclosed), James McArthur (thigh) | OUT: Conor Gallagher (undisclosed), Wilfried Zaha (suspension)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Milot Rashica (groin), Lukas Rupp (COVID-19), Tim Krul (COVID-19) | OUT: Grant Hanley (shoulder), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Byram, Giannoulis, Sorensen in defence

▪️ Lees-Melou, Idah and Tzolis into the attack

▪️ Aarons, Cantwell and Pukki missing through injury and illness#NCFC | #CRYNOR pic.twitter.com/z0DWsXhitT — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 28, 2021

Crystal Palace (-176) | Norwich (+475) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

These are sides worlds apart in quality and outlook, just as there is quite some distance between them in the table, for a reason. Palace’s possession and attacking intent will simply be too much for Norwich to handle, even with a few key players unavailable through injury or COVID-19. Crystal Palace 3-1 Norwich.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Norwich, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

