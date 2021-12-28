Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona have signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal which could total $73 million.

The initial transfer fee is believed to be $62 million, with over $11 million due in potential add ons as Torres has signed a five-year contract at Barcelona.

Torres, 21, spent the last 16 months at Man City, winning the Premier League title and League Cup, but the Spanish international told Pep Guardiola he wanted to move back to Spain and his wish has been granted.

After joining Man City from Valencia in the summer of 2020 for $26 million, Ferran Torres has been sold for nearly triple that fee after scoring 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

Who next for Man City?

Man City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain gave Torres a glowing reference when discussing his short stay in the Premier League.

“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City. Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 percent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies. Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

This season looked like it would see Torres step up and be the main man in the No. 9 role, as he got better as the 2020-21 campaign went on and featured heavily for Spain at EURO 2020 over the summer and has scored 12 goals in 22 appearance for Spain.

However, he suffered an ankle injury early in the 2021-22 season and hasn’t featured since October. Also, this was a financial deal City couldn’t turn down and Torres now has the chance to be the main man at Barcelona.

My main thought: does selling a talented young forward suggest that Man City are preparing to sign Erling Haaland, or maybe even Kylian Mbappe, in January or this summer? It wouldn’t be unlike them to pull a deal out of nothing, and agreeing to let Torres move on now suggests there may be some movement at City.

Even if Pep Guardiola insists there won’t be.

New recruitment model for Barcelona

As for Barcelona, this is a big deal. And somewhat of a head-scratcher at the same time.

This transfer is the first for new manager Xavi and signals Barcelona spending some big cash for the first time in a long time.

Their financial issues have obviously been structured in a way that now allows them to spend on new players and it is believed that this deal to sign Torres may have been put together in a favorable manner for the Catalan club.

They obviously needed a new forward after Sergio Aguero was forced to retire and Xavi plans to build a young, exciting, attack-minded team as Torres will link up with Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay to try and bring the good times back to the Nou Camp.

Torres has shown enough in wide or central roles to suggest he will score plenty of goals and create plenty of chances and can be the talisman for a new-look Barcelona.

