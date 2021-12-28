Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Leicester City bounce back from an injury- and illness-addled 6-3 loss to Manchester City when it faces a rested Liverpool on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium (Watch live at 3pm ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

The oddsmakers see it as quite a long shot, though Liverpool could be without key pieces as well following a weekend off and perhaps that, too, is reflected in the Leicester City vs Liverpool odds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Reds were set to take on Leeds but a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the opponents left Jurgen Klopp’s men watching the Boxing Day festivities from home.

So now they’ll meet Leicester for the second time in seven days come Tuesday.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER CITY vs LIVERPOOL

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Daniel Amartey (COVID-19), Jannik Vestergard (COVID-19), Ademola Lookman (COVID-19), Ayoze Perez (COVID-19), Kelechi Iheanacho (COVID-19), Filip Benkovic (COVID-19, Hamza Choudhury (COVID-19), Vontae Daley-Campbell (illness), Hamza Choudhury (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)

Our team is in. Here's how we start for #LeiLiv 👇 pic.twitter.com/aRoCnm0M4C — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 28, 2021

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Thiago Alcantara (knock), Divock Origi (knee), Andrew Robertson (suspension), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head), Adrian (calf)

Your final Reds line-up of the year 👊🔴 Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.#LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(+650) Leicester City vs Liverpool (-286). Draw: +425

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Leicester City vs Liverpool odds, prediction –> LCFC vs Liverpool

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Norwich, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola