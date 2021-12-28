Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now that we’ve reached the halfway point of the Premier League season, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have revealed their midseason awards as well as their predictions for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

This was a lot of fun.

There are some absolutely sensational selections from Earle and Mustoe, as Rebecca Lowe asked them to reveal their stars of the 2021-22 season so far, their best XI based on the opening half of the campaign, and gave them the chance to revisit and change (if necessary) their preseason predictions for the top four and relegation.

They agreed on a few things but had some very different selections for the Best XI.

Check out the videos above and below to watch the lads break it all down, as it has been a truly sensational first half of the Premier League season.

Imagine what the second half is going to bring…

Midseason best XI, best player, most under-appreciated player, manager

Predictions for top four, relegation, and biggest storyline in second half of 2021-22

