Premier League odds for Matchweek 20 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 20, Dec. 28-30, with Leicester City vs Liverpool, Southampton vs Tottenham and Chelsea vs Brighton taking center stage.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
Brentford 0-3 Man City
Man United 3-0 Burnley
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Crystal Palace 2-1 Norwich City
Newcastle 1-2 Man United (Matchweek 19)
Everton 1-0 Newcastle
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
Watford 2-0 West Ham
PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Matchweek 19
Monday, December 27: (+550) Newcastle vs Man United (-223). Draw: +350
Matchweek 20
Tuesday, December 28: (-167) Crystal Palace vs Norwich City (+475). Draw: +280
Tuesday, December 28: (+245) Southampton vs Tottenham (+106). Draw: +245
Tuesday, December 28:(+225) Watford vs West Ham (+115). Draw: +245
Tuesday, December 28: (+650) Leicester City vs Liverpool (-286). Draw: +425
Wednesday, December 29:(-250) Chelsea vs Brighton (+700). Draw: +340
Wednesday, December 29: (+1500) Brentford vs Man City (-667). Draw: +650
Thursday, December 30: (-118) Everton vs Newcastle (+320). Draw: +255
Thursday, December 30: (-304) Man United vs Burnley (+800). Draw: +400