Premier League odds for Matchweek 20 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 20, Dec. 28-30, with Leicester City vs Liverpool, Southampton vs Tottenham and Chelsea vs Brighton taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Brentford 0-3 Man City

Man United 3-0 Burnley

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 2-1 Norwich City

Newcastle 1-2 Man United (Matchweek 19)

Everton 1-0 Newcastle

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Watford 2-0 West Ham

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 19

Monday, December 27: (+550) Newcastle vs Man United (-223). Draw: +350

Matchweek 20

Tuesday, December 28: (-167) Crystal Palace vs Norwich City (+475). Draw: +280

Tuesday, December 28: (+245) Southampton vs Tottenham (+106). Draw: +245

Tuesday, December 28:(+225) Watford vs West Ham (+115). Draw: +245

Tuesday, December 28: (+650) Leicester City vs Liverpool (-286). Draw: +425

Wednesday, December 29:(-250) Chelsea vs Brighton (+700). Draw: +340

Wednesday, December 29: (+1500) Brentford vs Man City (-667). Draw: +650

Thursday, December 30: (-118) Everton vs Newcastle (+320). Draw: +255

Thursday, December 30: (-304) Man United vs Burnley (+800). Draw: +400

