To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Kevin Keegan takes center stage this time around.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 19, as Kevin Keegan gave an epic interview on Sky Sports in the UK amid an epic title battle with Manchester United late in the season after Sir Alex Ferguson has stirred things up.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 19 – Kevin Keegan

This is right up there with one of the Premier League’s most famous interviews.

Late in the 1995-96 season Kevin Keegan lost his temper, as Newcastle and Manchester United were locked in a bitter battle for the Premier League title.

Keegan had built a dynasty at Newcastle, as the legendary English midfielder turned the Magpies into a swashbuckling attacking side during his early years as a coach and they were challenging the big boys for trophies.

After having a substantial lead at the top of the table, and over Manchester United, during the season, it was gradually chipped away during the spring. Then, comments from Sir Alex Ferguson wound Keegan up before he went on air to chat with our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after a 1-0 win at Leeds.

The phrase “I will love it if we beat them, love it” is now synonymous with Keegan, as it was clear that Sir Alex’s old tricks had worked. Man United ended up snatching the Premier League title ahead of Newcastle on the final day of the season.

Click play on the video above to watch a passionate Keegan go off on Ferguson, as his Newcastle side were the best side in PL history to not win the title.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

