Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dean Smith and Claudio Ranieri would be right to feel like their hands are tied by the inferiority of their talent as Norwich City and Watford contend to keep their places in the Premier League.

Tuesday brought more pain to both sides, as Norwich City was dominated by Crystal Palace in a 3-0 loss and Watford’s attack was lively but defending again an issue in a 4-1 loss to West Ham United.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Both bosses sound equally baffled as to what they — or anyone — could do to fix their sides without bringing in new players.

And with Norwich dead last on 10 points, Watford 17th with 13, and Newcastle and Burnley both arguably better suited to improve performances and results, what can be done to lift the spirits at the roads Carrow and Vicarage?

Especially considering neither club looks likely to take points off anyone but each other.

Smith did not sugarcoat Norwich’s position in addressing his players after Game No. 19 of a 38-match season.

“I just told the players the half-term report: it’s not good enough and it needs to be better,” Smith said. “If they want to maintain any kind of semblance of a Premier League team, we have to turn it around very quickly. It doesn’t help we only have ten senior players.”

And Ranieri, whose men seem to be in position to make stops but just don’t, is reaching for words. No coach would have them for organizing a side that fails to deliver on said organization at all.

At least they had a lead?

“The positives were the start and that we never gave up, we tried until the end but of course we must learn to make the right decisions individually and as a team,” Ranieri said. “We have to talk together to find the right solution.”

That solution is better players, although there’s a chance that Watford just uses the holiday season tor renew its Manager of the Month membership.

Premier League table: Bottom five (Full table)

16. Leeds — 16 points through 18 matches

17. Watford — 13 points through 17 matches

18. Burnley — 11 points through 15 matches

19. Newcastle — 11 points through 19 matches

20. Norwich City — 10 points through 19 matches

Premier League bottom five fixtures through January (Full list)

16. Leeds — vs BUR (Sun), at WHU, vs NEW

17. Watford — vs TOT (Sat.), at NEW, vs NOR

18. Burnley — at MUN (Thursday), at LEE, vs LEI, at ARS

19. Newcastle — at EVE (Thursday), at SOU, vs WAT, at LEE

20. Norwich City — at LEI (Sat.), vs EVE, at WAT

Premier League bottom five fixtures matches to be rescheduled (Full list)

16. Leeds — at Liverpool

17. Watford — at Wolves, vs Palace, at Burnley

18. Burnley — vs Watford, at Villa, vs Everton

19. Newcastle — None

20. Norwich City — None

Follow @NicholasMendola