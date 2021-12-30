Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal vs Manchester City: The defending Premier League champions hope to continue their march toward back-to-back titles when they visit the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day (Watch live on Saturday at 7:30 am ET, on USA and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola and Co., made it 10 straight victories on Wednesday (the fourth time they’ve done in his four and a half seasons in Manchester), as they went eight points clear of 2nd-place Chelsea and nine above 3rd-place Liverpool. The Reds have a game in hand, but won’t play until after Manchester City have already played again. A win over the Gunners would increase the gap to a potentially insurmountable 12 points. After scoring 17 goals in three games against Leeds (7), Newcastle (4) and Leicester (6), Brentford posed a challenging defensive test on Wednesday, but Phil Foden scored the lone goal on a brilliant ball from Kevin De Bruyne, proving yet again they can win under any and all circumstances.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are winners of four straight (with 14 goals scored and just one conceded) since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was suspended and stripped of the captaincy. In his absence, youngsters Emile Smith Rowe (three goals), Bukayo Saka (three goals, two assists) and Gabriel Martinelli (three goals, on assist) have more than proven themselves as the building blocks for a bright future in north London. Manchester City will be a difficult litmus test, but it comes in the right moment for Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta will, however, miss Saturday’s reunion with Guardiola, his former mentor, after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (club disciplinary matter – MORE), Calum Chambers (COVID-19), Takehiro Tomiyasu (COVID-19), Cedric Soares (COVID-19) | OUT: Sead Kolasinac (ankle)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (COVID-19), John Stones (knock) | OUT: Kyle Walker (fitness), Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (+475) | Manchester City (-200) | Draw (+350)

Prediction

Arsenal won’t be beaten 5-0 again by Manchester City (probably), as this is a squad presently playing with pride and confidence. The problem is: Any improvements they have made since that meeting in August, Manchester City have equalled (or surpassed) in the same time. Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: USA

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

