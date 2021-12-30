Leicester vs Norwich will be an intriguing clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as the Foxes and Canaries both need a win in their respective battles. STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v NORWICH

Leicester have been hit hard by defensive injuries and illness in recent weeks but Brendan Rodgers’ side pulled off a shock win against Liverpool last time out to reignite their season. Or so he hopes. Despite all of their injury issues, the Foxes are back in the top 10 and are 10 points off the top four but have a game in-hand. Ultimately, their aim is to continue to finish in the top six of the Premier League and they can do that if injuries ease in the second half of the season. However, Rodgers’ side have to hit some consistency as the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Kasper Schmeichel will be key, especially as Jamie Vardy has picked up an injury which will keep him out for most of January.

Norwich are in a whole different situation as they have lost each of their last five games and have conceded 14 goals without scoring in the process. Dean Smith’s men have been hit hard by COVID-19 issues and he is hoping they can get to January and then try and add some new additions to give themselves a chance of staying up. As bad as things have been for the Canaries in recent weeks, they are still just three points from safety at the midway point of the season. That is wild.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Norwich.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (knock), Filip Benkovic (COVID-19, Hamza Choudhury (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Patson Daka (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jamie Vardy (hamstring)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dimitris Giannoulis (knock) Teemu Pukki (knock), Todd Cantwell (illness), Milot Rashica (groin), Lukas Rupp (COVID-19), Tim Krul (COVID-19) | OUT: Grant Hanley (shoulder), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Max Aarons (illness)

How to watch Leicester vs Norwich live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

