Leicester vs Norwich postponed

Leicester vs Norwich has been postponed on Saturday as the Canaries requested the postponement from the Premier League.

The game was called off due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Norwich camp, as the Premier League confirmed that Norwich asked for the match to be postponed.

Here is the statement in full from the PL:

“Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January. The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

“The decision by the Board was able to be made in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans. The League is aware that the recent decisions to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”

Leicester have been hit hard by defensive injuries and illness in recent weeks but Brendan Rodgers’ side pulled off a shock win against Liverpool last time out to reignite their season. Or so he hopes. Despite all of their injury issues, the Foxes are back in the top 10 and are 10 points off the top four but have a game in-hand. Ultimately, their aim is to continue to finish in the top six of the Premier League and they can do that if injuries ease in the second half of the season. However, Rodgers’ side have to hit some consistency as the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Kasper Schmeichel will be key, especially as Jamie Vardy has picked up an injury which will keep him out for most of January.

Norwich are in a whole different situation as they have lost each of their last five games and have conceded 14 goals without scoring in the process. Dean Smith’s men have been hit hard by COVID-19 issues and he is hoping they can get to January and then try and add some new additions to give themselves a chance of staying up. As bad as things have been for the Canaries in recent weeks, they are still just three points from safety at the midway point of the season. That is wild.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Norwich.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (knock), Filip Benkovic (COVID-19, Hamza Choudhury (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Patson Daka (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Jamie Vardy (hamstring)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dimitris Giannoulis (knock) Teemu Pukki (knock), Todd Cantwell (illness), Milot Rashica (groin), Lukas Rupp (COVID-19), Tim Krul (COVID-19) | OUT: Grant Hanley (shoulder), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Max Aarons (illness)

How to watch Leicester vs Norwich live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

